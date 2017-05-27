Liveblog: Serie A Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for today’s two Serie A games in the penultimate weekend, as Juventus practice for the Champions League in Bologna and Atalanta host Chievo.

They both kick off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

The Stadio Dall’Ara welcomes Juve in their final Serie A match of the season, having already clinched the Scudetto and Coppa Italia.

This is their last test before the Champions League Final against Real Madrid on June 3 in Cardiff, so Max Allegri makes some changes, but in other situations wants to keep his players match fit.

Emilio Audero makes his Serie A debut in goal, while Sami Khedira will try to work his way towards fitness.

In Bergamo, Atalanta host Chievo to finish off their magnificent campaign, which saw them qualify for Europe after 28 years.

They still have a chance of stealing fourth place from Lazio, who visit Crotone tomorrow evening.

Live Blog Bologna-Juventus, Atalanta-Chievo

