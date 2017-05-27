Juve fined over Pogba-Man Utd move?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are expected to face a €60,000 fine over Mino Raiola’s cut of the €105m Paul Pogba transfer to Manchester United.

According to Mediapart and L’Espresso, the FIFA investigation is complete and they asked for the Turin giants to be fined over the situation.

Raiola is reported to have received €27m from Juve in that deal, another €19.4m from Manchester United and a further €2.6m from the player.

This is due to a conflict of interest, as Raiola was simultaneously Pogba’s agent and the consultant for both Juventus and Manchester United.

Raiola is believed to have earned €49m from the situation with a series of banned bonus and commission fees, making the agent a form of ‘third party’ ownership deal.

The whole situation emerged in a German book called Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football.

