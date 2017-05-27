Report: Perisic to Man Utd for €45m

By Football Italia staff

According to Italian reports this evening, Ivan Perisic has his heart set on Manchester United for €45m plus bonuses, snubbing Paris Saint-Germain.

The Croatia international winger is expected to be on the way out this summer, above all to help balance the books and make more high signings on the transfer market, such as James Rodriguez from Real Madrid.

He had been heavily linked with PSG in a potential exchange with Angel Di Maria.

However, Mediaset Premium claim this afternoon that Perisic only wants Manchester United and was talked into the move by Jose Mourinho when he visited Zagreb back in March.

Inter are happy to let him go for €45m plus performance-related bonuses.

The 28-year-old plays primarily on the left wing, but can also work on the right or behind the strikers.

He arrived from Wolfsburg for €19m in the summer of 2015, so Inter have more than doubled their investment.

This season Perisic contributed 10 goals and as many assists in 41 competitive appearances.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more