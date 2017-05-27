Marotta: 'Juve don't fear Real Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta said they are ready for the Champions League Final and “we don’t particularly fear Real Madrid.”

The Bianconeri have their final game of the Serie A season with a trip to Bologna. Follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“We trust in the Coach, who made his evaluations. Evidently he wants to keep the concentrations level high, as there’s a big test coming up and this is the right approach,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium when asked about the relatively strong line-up.

“Massimiliano Allegri is one of the best Coaches in the world and I do not think our era with him is over. We are moving on the market, as all the clubs are.

“If this squad was to start work in July, it would still be competitive for all the objectives. It’s not easy to find players of the kind of quality to actually improve this side. We can either bring in talent to cultivate, like Paulo Dybala, or seek already-confirmed champions to give experience and mentality.

“The Serie A title is like the Giro d’Italia, where the best does eventually win out. In the Champions League there are unpredictable circumstances, but the statistic show we deserve to be in the Final.

“We respect Real Madrid, but don’t particularly fear them. We deserved our position and are better prepared than we were two years ago.

“We know that we have champions here and can fight it out to the end, even against a prestigious rival.”

Marotta was also asked about the controversy at Milan over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract renewal, reports they threatened to leave him in the stands for a year unless he signs a new deal.

“Donnarumma is a great goalkeeper and Milan would do well to keep hold of him. We’ve got Gigi Buffon for now and he’s still one of the best in circulation. He’d deserve the Ballon d’Or for what he’s done in his career.”

