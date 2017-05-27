HT: Bologna stall Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Sturaro had a goal ruled offside and almost scored another, but Juventus are 0-0 with Bologna at half-time.

The Bianconeri had already won their sixth consecutive Scudetto and third Coppa Italia in a row, but wanted to test Sami Khedira’s fitness levels ahead of next Saturday’s Champions League Final with Real Madrid. Dani Alves was suspended, Marko Pjaca injured, but 20-year-old Emil Audero given his Serie A debut in goal. Federico Di Francesco and Domenico Maietta were sidelined.

Juve are unbeaten against Bologna in Serie A since a 2-0 Turin result in February 2011, putting together three draws and six victories.

Their last defeat at the Dall’Ara was 3-0 in November 1998 with Giuseppe Signori on target, followed by five stalemates and eight successes.

Mattia Destro fired wide, then Kwadwo Asamoah crossed on a Gonzalo Higuain back-heel flick for Paulo Dybala’s shot charged down at the near post.

Stefano Sturaro had the ball in the back of the net, but was already offside when he met the Dybala assist at full stretch.

Higuain didn’t put enough power behind his effort, smothered by Angelo Da Costa, while Sturaro had another great chance on Khedira’s cross-field pass, this time blocked by a decisive Emil Krafth sliding tackle.

On the stroke of half-time, Higuain’s angled drive flashed just wide from the edge of the box.

Bologna 0-0 Juventus (Half-Time)

Bologna: Da Costa; Krafth, Torosidis, Gastaldello, Mbaye; Pulgar, Viviani, Taider; Okwonkwo, Destro, Krejci

Juventus: Audero; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Benatia, Asamoah; Marchisio, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain

Ref: Mariani

