Atalanta push into fourth place

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are in with a real shot of fourth place after beating Chievo thanks to a goal from Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez.

The Orobici had already qualified for the Europa League and were in the mood to celebrate at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia.

Papu Gomez got the only goal of the game when springing the offside trap on a Bryan Cristante through ball to drill past the on-rushing ‘keeper.

This was his 16th of the season, allowing the Argentine to match the club record top flight goals set by Cristiano Doni and German Denis.

There were also emotional scenes, as Cristian Raimondi and Giulio Migliaccio said goodbye to their playing careers, set to join the Atalanta coaching staff next season.

