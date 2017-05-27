Inter punish Gabigol and Joao Mario

By Football Italia staff

Inter have dropped Joao Mario and Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa for the final game of the season due to disciplinary reasons.

The Nerazzurri host Udinese on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Mauro Icardi, Joao Miranda, Cristian Ansaldi and Jeison Murillo are on the treatment table.

Coach Stefano Vecchi confirmed in his Press conference that “the club has taken action against Joao Mario and Gabigol, which I share.”

It turns out to be not just a fine, but also dropping the pair for the final game of the season.

They both stormed off the bench and into the locker room early when Inter completed their substitutions in last week’s 3-1 victory away to Lazio.

Vecchi also confirmed that Juan Pablo Carrizo and Rodrigo Palacio will get the chance to say goodbye at San Siro.

Inter squad for Udinese: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni, Radu; Andreolli, Medel, Sainsbury, Santon, D’Ambrosio, Vanheusden, Gravillon, Nagatomo, Yao; Gagliardini, Kondogbia, Banega, Rivas, Emmers, Brozovic; Palacio, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Pinamonti

