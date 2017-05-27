Gomez: 'I might not stay with Atalanta'

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro Gomez put a dampener on the Atalanta party when he confessed “I don’t know if I’ll be here in the Europa League next season.”

Papu scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Chievo to at least temporarily put the Orobici in fourth place, awaiting Lazio’s trip to Crotone tomorrow night.

“It has been an epic season and will remain in history forever,” the Argentine told Sky Sport Italia.

“It will be difficult to repeat a campaign like this. We’ll see tomorrow if we get fourth place, but this year will be historic even if we end up fifth.

“I scored many goals this season and have become more determined in my finishing, so I’ve really improved in that sense.

“I don’t want to talk about my future or the transfer market. It’s going to be a long summer, I want to enjoy being called up to the Argentina squad for the first time and then spend time with my family.

“Without doubt I would like to enjoy Europa League football here. I don’t know if I will be here next season or if I’ll be doing something else, but what we did this term was historic.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more