Allegri: 'Juventus joy in Cardiff'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri wants Juventus to face the Champions League Final with “enthusiasm and joy. Real Madrid allow something in defence.”

The Bianconeri fought back from a Saphir Taider stunner to win 2-1 in Bologna with the last kick of the game, Paulo Dybala and 17-year-old Moise Kean turning it around.

“This has been a very good season, we’ve still got the trip to Cardiff, but we’ll think about that from Monday. It won’t take much to prepare for that, as with a Final you don’t prepare – you play and you win,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

“It will be a fascinating match against a great side like Real Madrid. You don’t get to play in a Champions League Final every day. We’ve so far had two Finals in three years, so the lads deserve praise, but we have to enter these events with enthusiasm and joy.

“Finals are decided by the details and we’ve got to focus on those.”

Allegri was asked if he will adjust the tactics again in Cardiff with Andrea Barzagli at right-back and Dani Alves further forward or return Juan Cuadrado to his usual wide role?

“Against Monaco I chose a different type of player compared to Cuadrado. Real Madrid are very strong going forward, but also allow something in defence, so we must make the most of those opportunities. We are ready to face this wonderful week before going on vacation.”

This evening there was limited squad rotation, as Kean became the first player born in the year 2000 to score in the top five European leagues.

“Kean is not the only positive from today, because Emil Audero also played the entire match with great authority in goal and there are other talents from the youth academy that will have room next season.

“It was not a good first half from us, it’s true it was really hot and we did a lot of fitness work this week, but the tempo was still far too slow.”

Juventus end the season with a sixth consecutive Scudetto and total 91 points.

“We have to thank Roma and Napoli, because they pushed us to need 91 points, as usually in Italy you can take the title with 87 points. They also helped us in the Champions League, because we were never allowed to drop our guard.”

The Coach reiterated his time at Juventus is not over, even if he manages to complete the Treble.

“I want to stay at Juventus, I already said that yesterday in my Press conference. I don’t want to think about anything else.”

