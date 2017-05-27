Rossi's Honved wins Hungarian title

By Football Italia staff

Another Italian Coach has secured silverware in Europe this season, as Marco Rossi took Budapest Honved to their first Hungarian title since 1993.

The 52-year-old had already been at the club from 2012 to 2014, but returned in February 2015.

Rossi steered Budapest Honved to a completely unexpected League triumph today, beating Videoton 1-0.

There is another Italian in the squad, as former Palermo winger Davide Lanzafame plays for Honved.

Rossi’s management career in Italy stopped at the lower leagues with Lumezzane, Pro Patria, Spezia, Scafatese and Cavese.

As a player, he represented Torino, Sampdoria and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Italian tacticians are dominating European football this season, as Antonio Conte won the Premier League in England, Carlo Ancelotti the Bundesliga, Massimo Carrera the Russian title with Spartak Moscow and Max Allegri took Juventus to the Champions League Final.

