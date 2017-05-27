Kean: 'Just the beginning'

By Football Italia staff

Moise Kean made history as the first player born in the year 2000 to score in Europe’s top five leagues. “It’s just the beginning,” said the Juventus striker.

The 17-year-old broke his duck at the third Serie A appearance with a diving header to snatch their 2-1 victory away to Bologna in stoppages.

“I am very happy with this goal and was also fortunate. It’s the dream of every 17-year-old to score wearing an important jersey like that of Juve,” the Italy Under-19 international told JTV.

“It was wonderful, but there’s lots of work to be done, because in my view this is just the beginning.

“I have learned so much from training with the first team and I’m very lucky to stay close to them. They’ve always helped me and pushed on to give my best every time.

“I dedicate the goal to my family, in particular to my mother. I don’t think she’ll even believe that I scored a goal!”

