NEWS
Saturday May 27 2017
Gonzalo Rodriguez: 'Olympiakos talks'
By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez is a free agent after the end of his Fiorentina contract and his agent confirmed “we are talking to Olympiakos.”

The 33-year-old defender publicly blamed the club for his departure in a Press conference this week.

“I can confirm we are talking to Olympiakos,” his agent told Gazzetta.gr.

“We are waiting for the Greek club to make a formal offer. We are interested and will make a decision next week.

“There are other clubs interested in my client, both in Italy and abroad. There is no definitive decision yet.”

Lazio, Inter and Milan have been linked with a swoop for Gonzalo Rodriguez.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies