Gonzalo Rodriguez: 'Olympiakos talks'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Rodriguez is a free agent after the end of his Fiorentina contract and his agent confirmed “we are talking to Olympiakos.”

The 33-year-old defender publicly blamed the club for his departure in a Press conference this week.

“I can confirm we are talking to Olympiakos,” his agent told Gazzetta.gr.

“We are waiting for the Greek club to make a formal offer. We are interested and will make a decision next week.

“There are other clubs interested in my client, both in Italy and abroad. There is no definitive decision yet.”

Lazio, Inter and Milan have been linked with a swoop for Gonzalo Rodriguez.

