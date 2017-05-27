Barzagli: 'Juve believe in Champions'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli concedes Juventus “didn’t have the belief two years ago, but now we all believe” in a Champions League Final win over Real Madrid.

The defender was speaking to Mediaset Premium after the 2-1 victory in Bologna rounded out the Serie A season.

The Coppa Italia was also achieved last week, so now their only remaining test to complete the Treble is next Saturday in Cardiff.

“We won’t lack for excitement or energy in Cardiff. From tomorrow, we will start to think about Real Madrid.”

It is the Bianconeri’s second Champions League Final in three years, after losing 3-1 to Barcelona in 2015.

“We didn’t have the belief two years ago, but now we all believe in our chances. We know who we are facing and that we’ve got the play the same way as our recent Champions League matches.”

Juve are unbeaten in the knockouts, conceding just one goal in six games against Porto, Barcelona and Monaco.

