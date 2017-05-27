Serie B: Advantage Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Benevento snatched a precious 1-0 home win in the first leg of the Serie B promotion play-off semi-final after a controversially disallowed Perugia goal.

Perugia goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli was decisive with two early saves on Fabio Ceravolo and Nicolas Viola, who tried to score directly from the corner flag.

There was controversy after 10 minutes when Perugia celebrated an opening goal with Samuel Di Carmine at the far post, but after two minutes of debate on the touchline, the linesman ruled it was offside. Jacopo Dezi got a slight touch on Mattia Mustacchio’s cross-shot and he was indeed in an irregular position.

Brignoli very nearly gifted Benevento the opener, as he fumbled a deflected Bright Gyamfi cross and Ceravolo somehow blasted the loose ball over from close range.

Perugia were caught napping for the opening goal, as Raman Chibsah robbed Eddy Gnahore and surged forward to beat the goalkeeper one-on-one.

Benevento players repeatedly suffered from cramp in the closing stages, but held on for a precious victory.

As Perugia finished the regular season higher up the table, they will go through if this semi-final ends level on aggregate. The second leg is on Tuesday May 30.

Benevento 1-0 Perugia

Chibsah 59 (B)

