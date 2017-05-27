Inter tell Man Utd: €55m for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

According to the latest Italian reports, Ivan Perisic wants to join Manchester United for €7m wages, but Inter are demanding €55m.

Mediaset Premium broke the story this afternoon that the 28-year-old Croatia international was very close to an Old Trafford transfer.

It was claimed that Jose Mourinho personally helped broker the deal and convince Perisic to snub Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester.

However, while those initial reports suggested the deal was for €45m plus bonuses, Tuttomercatoweb insist that is only the offer on the table.

The request from Inter is €55m and there needs to be another step forward from Manchester United.

Perisic has already agreed personal terms, believed to be a four-year contract worth €7m net per season.

The Nerazzurri paid €19m to sign him from Wolfsburg in 2015, so they are set to more than double their investment regardless.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more