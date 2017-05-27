Gasperini: 'Atalanta beyond expectations'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini praised Atalanta for “going beyond all expectations” by qualifying for the Europa League, while the club urged him to “stay for life.”

The Orobici shattered club records and today finished the Serie A season with their 21st victory, beating Chievo 1-0.

If Lazio fail to win away to Crotone tomorrow evening, Atalanta will secure fourth place.

“It has certainly been an incredible campaign, both for the result and the way this Europa League adventure matured,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“I thank everyone for going beyond all expectations. There is so much talk about some of the young players in our squad, but I want to highlight those who were struggling in Serie B or waiting for their opportunity.

“The performances of Rafael Toloi, Andrea Masiello, Jasmin Kurtic, Papu Gomez, Etrit Berisha, those who are a little less young, stunned everyone.

“The emergence of so many young lads was significant and they had good role models in the squad. It means everyone has important values.”

In their end of season celebration, Atalanta President Antonio Percassi urged Gasperini to “stay here for life! Bergamo loves you. You have given the team a magisterial style of football.”

