Napoli go for Donnarumma?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are contenders for Gianluigi Donnarumma if he fails to agree a new Milan contract, claim the Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport.

The Partenopei are looking for a new, younger goalkeeper to replace Pepe Reina next season.

They’ve so far been linked with the likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Skorupski and Bernd Leno.

Donnarumma is in the headlines after multiple reports Milan are ready to leave him in the stands for all of next season unless he signs a new contract by June 30.

His current deal expires in June 2018, so it’d effectively be letting him leave as a free agent.

If Donnarumma were to leave San Siro, it’d most likely be to go abroad, with Manchester City and Manchester United in a bidding war for the 18-year-old.

However, Napoli have one very important advantage – Donnarumma is from Castellammare di Stabia, in the bay of Naples, so this would be a return home.

