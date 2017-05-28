Post new comment

Juventus prepare for the last leg of their potentially historic Treble, so Adam Digby examines Leonardo Bonucci, a man who delivers at both ends of the pitch.

As Italy prepared to face Belgium at Euro 2016, the pre-match build up was filled with the kind of cliched analysis fans of Serie A have come to know all too well. “Defensively sound as always” was the general opinion of the Azzurri, while their opponents – laden with names Premier League watchers would instantly recognise – were touted as a potential winner of the tournament.

Then the first whistle blew. Despite the presence of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, the Italian backline stood firm over the following 90+ minutes, Leonardo Bonucci doing an excellent job of marking Romelu Lukaku. The Everton striker could neither physically overpower, nor outpace the Juventus defender, who by full-time had registered one tackle, four interceptions and seven clearances, never giving Belgium any real sight of Gigi Buffon’s goal.

However, it was a moment that came after just half an hour of action that most caught the eye. Stepping towards the halfway line in possession of the ball, Bonucci surveyed the movement of his team-mates and their opponents before spotting a great run by Emanuele Giaccherini. As the Sunderland midfielder burst forward, a precise pass landed directly in his path, allowing him to finish with ease beyond goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Italy would go on to win 2-0 after Graziano Pellè netted a second, but that opening goal was replayed over and over. That the 40-yard ball was delivered by the same man who did so much to deny Belgium’s star-studded attack was not lost on a wider audience, and suddenly Bonucci was a name on everyone’s lips.

Pep Guardiola called him “one of my favourite ever players” and tried to tempt the 30-year-old to join him at Manchester City, while his comfort in possession was unquestionably behind rumours that Barcelona also wanted to sign him. Bonucci would eventually say that a desire to “become a Juventus legend” prompted him to turn down every advance, and there is no question that his performances for the Bianconeri are ensuring that is more than just a fanciful notion.

Just as he did in that Belgium clash, the Viterbo native has combined robust and diligent defending with a playmaking ability that puts many midfielders to shame. Time and again he strides forward, able to deliver well-timed and accurate passes to all corners of the field, a skill that has seen him become regarded as one of the best central defenders in the world.

Make no mistake, Bonucci belongs at the forefront of that conversation and it is a well-earned reputation, one that dispels the stereotypical view of Italian defending as being dour and pragmatic. Able to neutralise even the deadliest of strikers, he is more than capable of opening up opposition defences or even weighing in with important goals of his own, as he showed once again in the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio.

Calling him “just” a defender is far too reductive. Juventus and Italy alike are fortunate that they can call upon a play-making, man-marking linchpin like Leonardo Bonucci.

