Totti Day: Farewell, Francesco

By Football Italia staff

As Francesco Totti makes his final appearance in a Roma shirt, join Football Italia to look back over a truly unique career and icon.

Today’s Serie A match with Genoa will be Totti’s swansong at the Stadio Olimpico after 25 years representing the Giallorossi, both on and off the field.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

Roma fan Andrea Tallarita writes his salute to an era that comes to an end and will likely never be seen again.

You can also look back over our extensive special on Totti that marked his 40th birthday, examining his career highs and lows, what he meant to the city and the difficulty Coaches had in working with a living legend.

Take a glance at the list of 40 greatest moments in Er Pupone’s career as he prepares to add one more.

You can read the Totti 40 special here.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more