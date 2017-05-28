Bologna want Calleri?

By Football Italia staff

Bologna are said to be interested in signing forward Jonathan Calleri on loan for next season.

The Argentine has recently completed the end of a loan spell with English Premier League side West Ham United, but he will return to his parent club Maldonado after the Hammers decided against buying him outright.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Rossoblu were interested in the 23-year-old last summer and are set to renew their efforts to tempt the player to Emilia-Romagna.

Calleri scored just one goal in 21 appearances during an underwhelming campaign with the London side but is said to be keen on a return to Europe.

Having spent a season with Boca Juniors at the start of his career, he was sold to Uruguayan outfit Maldonado before loan spells with Brazilian club Sao Paulo and West Ham.

Image via the Evening Standard

