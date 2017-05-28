Nicola eyes happy Crotone ending

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola is eyeing a 'happy ending' to the Crotone 'fairytale' as they fight for Serie A survival.

Having appeared doomed to relegation six weeks ago, the 18th-placed Pitagorici go into today's final match of the season trailing Empoli by just one point.

They know that if they can better the Azzurri's result against Palermo when they face Lazio, they will complete one of the most remarkable escapes from relegation in Serie A history.

And ahead of the crucial home meeting with the Biancocelesti, the Crotone Coach said all his side could do was focus on their own match.

"I don't know how the Crotone story will finish on Sunday evening," Nicola said at his pre-match Press conference.

"A lot will depend on what we do and what happens in Palermo. I believe in the well-meaning of others, but first and foremost we need to think about doing our best against Lazio.

"Crotone have done everything and more. We have put everything into being able to reach the final day with a chance to fight for survival.

"I hope that however it goes, it will not be an evening to forget.

"In recent times people have spoken of us as a fairytale. And if I should think of it like that, I would like a happy ending."

