'Palermo will give their all'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Bortoluzzi vows Palermo will give their all when they take on Empoli today.

The Sicilians have already been relegated to Serie B but they face an Azzurri team who could join them if they fail to win this evening.

With little riding on the match for his side, the Rosanero Coach still wants to see his players show professionalism to end the season well.

"Professionalism comes before anything else," Bortoluzzi commented to reporters.

"We need to play our match and not think about what is happening around us. We need to defend the little positive run we have had at home.

"One more point or one more goal represent an achievement, given how things have gone.

"We are only thinking about finishing the season well. We will have a lot of eyes on us and we will give 100 per cent."

