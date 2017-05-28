Squinzi virtually confirms EDF exit

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi virtually confirms Eusebio Di Francesco is leaving the club, with Roma thought to be his destination.

The Neroverdi Coach has been linked with the Giallorossi throughout recent weeks, with current Olimpico boss Luciano Spalletti said to be on his way out of the Italian capital.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Sassuolo chief admitted his disappointment at Di Francesco's decision to leave two years before the end of his contract.

"I wasn't expecting it, I thought the contract still meant something and that the release clause of €3m was just a safety net," Squinzi explained.

"I can't keep hold of him by force. If he wants to leave, patience."

The President added that talks would take place with Roma over compensation for the tactician.

"Di Francesco has two more years on his contract and there is a price to pay to rescind that. We will need to talk to Roma about that."

Squinzi would not reveal the names of possible replacements for Di Francesco, but he did outline the profile of Coach they are looking for.

"I don't know, we need to wait. I can say that the Coach we are looking for is Italian and between the age of 40 and 50.

"He will buy into our project and bring through young players, as Di Francesco has done so well."

