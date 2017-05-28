Europe and relegation to be decided

By Football Italia staff

European spots and the final relegation place will be decided in today's final round of Serie A fixtures.

With Juventus having wrapped up a sixth consecutive Scudetto by beating Crotone last weekend, today will see the climax of the battle for second place between Roma and Napoli.

The Giallorossi start the day in the box seat and face Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.

The retirement of Francesco Totti will overshadow all other events in the Italian capital, but victory for Luciano Spalletti's team would tie up the League's runners up spot and with it, automatic Champions League qualification.

Should Roma fail to beat the Rossoblu, they could be pipped at the post by a Napoli team who travel to Sampdoria. Maurizio Sarri's side must better their rivals' result at Marassi if they are to avoid a play-off to enter European football's premier club competition.

Should both teams finish level on points, Napoli will finish the higher due to having a better goal difference - given that the sides boast an equal head-to-head record.

At the bottom, it is a straight shootout between Empoli and Crotone as to who will join Palermo and Pescara in Serie B next term.

The Azzurri have destiny in their own hands and travel to Sicily to face the already-relegated Rosanero.

A win will keep Giovanni Martusciello's team up, but if Empoli slip up the door will be open for Crotone to complete a miraculous escape if they get a positive result at home to Lazio.

As with Roma and Napoli, Crotone and Empoli also have matching head-to-head records so in the event of the teams being tied on points come the end of the day, it would go down to goal difference.

That eventuality would see the Pitagorici surive, given their goal difference would definitely be superior to the Azzurri's should the results required to trigger this scenario occur.

