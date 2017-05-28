ADL hopes Genoa fight

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is hoping Genoa can do his team a favour by holding Roma to at least a draw today.

The Partenopei must better the Giallorossi result today if they are to leapfrog their rivals into second place and secure automatic Champions League qualification.

And film producer De Laurentiis is hoping the Rossoblu remember the 'gemellata' - an Italian term for a twin-like alliance between two sets of supporters - that exists between Napoli and Genoa when they play at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon.

"This is an important match," De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"Anything can happen, let's hope that Genoa play with great fight given there is a gemellata between our fanbases.

"Let's hope they fight like us so that we don't lose this opportunity to get into the Champions League automatically."

Napoli, who face Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris, will finish above Roma if the teams finish the season level on points due to their superior goal difference.

