Florenzi to Totti: 'You've always been there'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Florenzi dedicated a beautiful poem to his friend, teammate and mentor Francesco Totti on the day of his final Roma game.

Totti made his Serie A debut when Florenzi was two years old, so he has known nothing but the figure of this captain.

“YOU’VE ALWAYS BEEN THERE.

“In my thoughts, since I was a child, I always dreamed of being like you. Just like all the kids who start giving the ball its first few kicks.

“YOU’VE ALWAYS BEEN THERE.

“When I made my Serie A debut. All it took was a glance to feel you were by my side: it’ll all be ok, you told me with your eyes.

“YOU’VE ALWAYS BEEN THERE.

“When I scored my first Serie A goal. You gave me a pat on the head to tell me: now stop dreaming, this is your reality now. You are one of us.

“YOU’VE ALWAYS BEEN THERE.

“AND YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THERE.

“For me, for those who love football and this eternal city. Like you.”

