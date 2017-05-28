Zeman: 'Totti could've played longer'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman describes Francesco Totti as the best player he has coached in his career.

The now Pescara Coach worked with the 40-year-old forward, who today makes the final appearance of his Roma career, during his spell in the Stadio Olimpico dugout between 1997 and 1999.

Speaking ahead of the Giallorossi captain's farewell, the veteran tactician claimed Totti's vision and technique put him head and shoulders above other players he has coached.

"He is the best player I have ever had the fortune to coach during my career," Zeman commented.

"I have been lucky enough to coach many great players. Some became world champions, but Totti as a player has something more compared to the others.

"It's not a question of goals or assists for teammates. It's the technique and vision for the game that is superior to anyone else."

Zeman added that Totti could play for another season but will not be attempting to persuade him to join him at Pescara.

"Francesco could play for another year but I won't ask him to come to Pescara. He belongs to Roma.

"I still can't imagine football without him."

The 70-year-old is unhappy with the manner of how Totti's departure was handled by Roma, but he refused to blame Coach Luciano Spalletti.

"Neither of them are to blame, the problem isn't Spalletti but the club.

"I don't like how it was the club who gave the announcement of the end of Totti's career at Roma. He should have done it himself."

Zeman was asked to give his five best players in Italian football history, to which he responded: "Totti, Totti, Totti, Totti and Totti."

