Milan, Inter, Chelsea want Conti

By Football Italia staff

Milan face competition for Atalanta wing-back Andrea Conti, as Chelsea and Inter are strong contenders, raising the price-tag to €25m.

Atalanta have been a revelation this season and are currently in fourth place awaiting Lazio’s final game away to Crotone this evening.

Having just turned 23, Conti is the most prolific defender in Serie A this term with eight goals and four assists in 32 appearances.

According to Tuttosport, Milan have made a strong push for Conti during their negotiations with the club for Franck Kessie, who should arrive next week for €28m.

However, the Rossoneri are seemingly only prepared to pay €15m for the Italian, whereas Atalanta are demanding €25m.

Inter have dived in to the situation with their own interest for Conti, while Antonio Conte is known to be an admirer and wants him at Chelsea.

As things stand, Milan have moved quickest on the market, but are still a very long way off an agreement and the bidding war can only raise the price-tag further.

