Man Utd competition for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Perisic might want Manchester United, but Inter demand at least €55m for the winger, also tracked by Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

The stories emerged over the weekend that Perisic was very close to Old Trafford, agreeing terms on a four-year contract worth €7m per season.

However, Sky Sport Italia now warn the offer on the table from Manchester United is closer to €35m, far below the asking price.

It would still be a big profit on the cost of the transfer from Wolfsburg two years ago of €19m, but the Nerazzurri need to balance the books for Financial Fair Play reasons.

It’s reported these two clubs have been in talks for over a month now, but that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running for the Croatia international.

Inter have big plans for Perisic’s replacement, specifically Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina or Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi.

If he were to join PSG, the idea was to have a part-exchange for Angel Di Maria, but Perisic seems to have his heart set on the Premier League after personal talks with Jose Mourinho.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more