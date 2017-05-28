On This Day: Milan 4-1 Ajax

By Football Italia staff

On this day in 1969, Milan won their second European Cup by beating Johan Cruyff’s Ajax 4-1.

After beating Malmo 5-3 on aggregate in the first round, the Rossoneri received a bye for the second.

That took them to the Quarter-Finals, where they were drawn against 1967 champions Celtic.

Following a 0-0 draw at San Siro, the pressure was on Nereo Rocco’s side at Parkhead, but they emerged with a 1-0 win thanks to Pierino Prati’s 12th minute goal.

Defending champions Manchester United awaited in the last four, and goals from Angelo Sormani and Kurt Hamrin at San Siro were enough to see the Diavolo through, despite a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

That left the final at the Bernabeu against Rinus Michels’ Ajax.

While the Dutch side hadn’t quite reached their total football peak yet, Cruyff had managed 33 goals in 41 games throughout the season.

In Madrid though it was never much of a contest, with Prati quickly putting Milan two goals up in the first half.

Velibor Vasovic reduced the arrears from the spot after an hour, but Sormani’s goal seven minutes later ensured the trophy would be heading back to Milan.

Prati completed his hat-trick on 75 minutes, as the Diavolo secured a crushing victory.

As well as Prati and Hamrin, that Rossoneri side featured the likes of Gianni Rivera and Giovanni Trapattoni, as well as goalkeeper Fabio Cudicini, father of future Chelsea ‘keeper Carlo.

