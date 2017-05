Totti Day: This is my life

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti described his life and career in his own words, and with his own drawings, on the day of his final Roma game.

The captain made his debut in March 1993 and against Genoa will pull on the Giallorossi jersey for the last time.

An icon of the club, a symbol of Roman identity and a true living legend, Totti tells his own story.

