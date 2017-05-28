Liveblog: Final Serie A Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from the last day of the Serie A season, including Cagliari-Milan, Francesco Totti’s Roma-Genoa swansong, Sampdoria-Napoli, Inter-Udinese and decisive relegation dogfights.

We begin at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT) at the Stadio Sant’Elia in Sardinia, as Cagliari host a Milan side fresh from Europa League qualification.

At 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), the battle for second place and that automatic Champions League spot is decided, as a win for Roma against Genoa would ensure they stay ahead of Napoli, regardless of their result away to Sampdoria.

It’s also a showdown at a distance for the Capocannoniere crown, as Edin Dzeko has 28 goals and Dries Mertens 27.

Above all else, the Stadio Olimpico hosts the last ever competitive match in a Roma jersey for the living legend Francesco Totti.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), we finally find out who goes into Serie B along with Pescara and Palermo, because only one point separates Empoli and Crotone going into the last round.

Empoli visit already-doomed Palermo, who have shown they won’t go down without a fight, while Crotone host a Lazio side that need a victory to avoid Atalanta snatching fourth.

Inter bow out at the end of another dismal campaign as they welcome Udinese amid more fan protests, while Paulo Sousa says goodbye when Fiorentina host Pescara.

Torino-Sassuolo promises entertainment and plenty of goals, as Andrea Belotti still has an outside shot at that Capocannoniere title.

Live Blog Serie A Final Sunday

