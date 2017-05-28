Gabigol loan to Las Palmas?

By Football Italia staff

Inter could loan out Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa to Liga side Las Palmas or Sampdoria after failing to make an impact worth his €29.5m tag.

The Nerazzurri won a bidding war with various other clubs including Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona last summer when signing the 20-year-old from Santos.

However, he has played just 111 minutes of Serie A football over nine games, without a single start, and scored one goal.

His lone start was in the Coppa Italia, where he played 72 minutes against Bologna on January 17.

Gabigol has been left out of the squad for tonight’s final round with Udinese because of disciplinary reasons, as he and Joao Mario stormed off the bench in the final minutes of their 3-1 win at Lazio when the substitutions had been completed.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Las Palmas are eager to take Gabigol on loan next season, perhaps with an option to buy.

Sampdoria are also an option, above all if Inter use the Brazilian as part-exchange for Patrik Schick.

