Line-ups: Cagliari-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan revamp for their final game of the season, travelling to Sardinia against Marco Borriello’s goal-happy Cagliari with Keisuke Honda as captain.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A matches on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri have already secured Europa League qualification, ending three years in the wilderness, and come to Sardinia with the pressure finally off.

Vincenzo Montella has to do without Gerard Deulofeu – who has played his last game for the club during this loan spell from Barcelona via Everton – Alessio Romagnoli, Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli and Mattia De Sciglio.

Carlos Bacca starts, as Suso returns from suspension and Honda is the unexpected addition to the attacking trio.

Honda found the net in last week’s 3-0 victory over Bologna and this is his final game for Milan too, so he’s given the captain’s armband.

Cagliari were promoted from Serie B last summer and have been a remarkable success story, rarely straying out of mid-table comfort.

Massimo Rastelli’s men have the third-worst defence in the division, conceding 75 goals in 37 rounds, but they are also pretty prolific, scoring 53.

This will be the final competitive game at the Stadio Sant’Elia in its current form, as sections will be torn down and the athletics track removed to build a new, modern arena on the same site.

Mauricio Isla, Marco Sau and Bruno Alves are all suspended, with Gabriel (on loan from Milan), Marco Capuano, Luca Ceppitelli, Federico Melchiorri and Daniele Dessena injured.

Nicolò Barella is in South Korea at the Under-20 World Cup with Italy.

Borriello has been the symbol of Cagliari’s campaign, easily winning the bet with old friend Christian Vieri about how many goals he’d score this season – 20 in 36 competitive games, 16 of them in Serie A.

Turning 35 next month, Borriello started his career at the Milan youth academy, so it’s always special for him to face his former club.

He’s supported here by Diego Farias and Joao Pedro.

There's a Serie A debut for 19-year-old goalkeeper Luca Crosta, who also started in the Milan academy with Donnarumma.

Cagliari’s last victory over Milan was 1-0 here in October 1998 thanks to a goal from Tiziano De Patre. That was followed by six draws and 20 defeats, home and away.

Cagliari: Crosta; Padoin, Pisacane, Deiola, Murru; Ionita, Tachtsidis, Faragò; Joao Pedro, Farias; Borriello

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Paletta, Gomez, Vangioni; Kucka, Locatelli, Mati Fernandez; Suso, Bacca, Honda

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more