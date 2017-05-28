NEWS
Sunday May 28 2017
Special Genoa shirt for Totti
By Football Italia staff

Genoa are wearing a special commemorative jersey on Francesco Totti’s final match in a Roma shirt today.

There are messages pouring in from all over the world for the captain, who ends his 25 years as a player for this club.

Genoa also wanted to mark the occasion and wear a special edition shirt.

On the front, it reads: ‘Genoa CFC salute Francesco Totti.’

The message on the rear of the jersey is: “25 seasons with a single shirt, 786 appearances, 307 goals, World Champion in 2006. Francesco Totti in football history.”

The Genoa shirt will be presented to Totti by Grifone captain – and his former Roma teammate – Nicolas Burdisso.

 

