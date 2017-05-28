Honda: 'Time has flown by'

Keisuke Honda makes his final appearance for Milan and is their captain. “Time has flown by. I haven’t made a decision on next season.”

“Time has flown by and it feels rather strange,” Honda told Mediaset Premium and Milan TV.

The Japan international turns 31 next month and has been with the Rossoneri since January 2014, scoring 11 goals with 14 assists in 91 competitive games.

“I don’t know what I’ll do now, as I haven’t made a decision on next season. I’m really surprised that time has gone so quickly, as it has already been three-and-a-half years.

“Today will be my final game with Milan, I want to win and leave my mark. I am proud to have worn this jersey and want to thank all the fans and teammates of these years. I am very happy.

“I appreciate the Coach’s gesture in giving me the captain’s armband. I had wonderful moments, others not to great, but what matters is that Milan are back in Europe next season. I’ll be watching them on TV.

“Unfortunately I didn’t often play as a Number 10 here, but I never gave up and tried to give my best. I always put passion in to every game and every training session.

“I will always thank the Milan fans.”

