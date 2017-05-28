HT: Milan trail in Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Milan were caught out on the counter-attack and currently trail 1-0 in Cagliari, though Suso and Nicola Murru were stretchered off.

Follow all the action as it happens from the final Serie A round on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri were fresh from Europa League qualification, but made the trip without Gerard Deulofeu, Alessio Romagnoli, Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli and Mattia De Sciglio. As it was his final game, Milan gave Keisuke Honda the captain’s armband. Marco Borriello faced his former club, but Mauricio Isla, Marco Sau and Bruno Alves all sat out bans. Gabriel, Marco Capuano, Luca Ceppitelli, Federico Melchiorri, Daniele Dessena and Nicolò Barella were also unavailable. They gave 19-year-old Luca Crosta his Serie A debut.

Milan’s last defeat to Cagliari was 1-0 here in October 1998, followed by six draws and 20 defeats, home and away.

Marco Borriello faced his old club and almost scored within 45 seconds, a diving header wide from close range, then Artur Ionita smashed his shot against the crossbar from a Diego Farias counter-attack.

The goal had been coming and Cagliari took a deserved lead when Borriello’s through ball allowed Joao Pedro to spring the offside trap down the left and pass it into the far bottom corner from a tight angle with the inside of his right boot.

Carlos Bacca thought he had scored four minutes later when getting on the end of a flicked-on corner at the back post, but Crosta made a sensational reaction save to palm it up on to the underside of the crossbar from point-blank range.

Diego Farias pounced on a terrible Juraj Kucka back-pass, but Gianluigi Donnarumma rushed off his line to make a decisive block one-on-one.

Suso went off injured and Bacca had penalty appeals, but seemed to jump into Nicola Murru rather than the other way round. Murru sprained his ankle in the incident and also had to be stretchered off.

Crosta dealt with a Davide Calabria strike and Kucka header.

Cagliari 1-0 Milan (Half-Time)

Joao Pedro 17 (C)

Cagliari: Crosta; Padoin, Pisacane, Deiola, Murru (Miangue 33); Ionita, Tachtsidis, Faragò; Joao Pedro, Farias; Borriello

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Paletta, Gomez, Vangioni; Kucka, Locatelli, Mati Fernandez; Suso (Ocampos 30), Bacca, Honda

Ref: Abisso

