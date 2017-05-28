Ramos: 'Totti one of the greats'

By Football Italia staff

Sergio Ramos is confident Francesco Totti “would’ve had no problem playing in another big club. He’ll be remembered as one of the greats.”

The one-club man will make his final appearance in a Roma jersey today, as they host Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I think Totti would’ve had no problem playing in another big club, because he’s a born hitman and great players always find a way to fit into a team,” Real Madrid defender Ramos told Roma TV.

“When the list is made of the all-time best players, Totti will certainly be in there. I really believe he will be remembered as one of the greats.”

Totti described his life, career and choices to stay with Roma.

