Line-ups: Roma-Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Roma need a victory over Genoa to be sure of second place, so Francesco Totti is on the bench in his final match and Edin Dzeko challenges for Capocannoniere.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

It’s going to be an emotional evening at the Stadio Olimpico, as after 25 years, Er Pupone takes off his Giallorossi jersey for the last time.

Coach Luciano Spalletti assured that Totti “will play a big chunk” of the match, so he’ll come on for the second half, but the result is too important to give way to sentiment.

There are reports Totti will be introduced at the 55th minute of the match.

Napoli sit only one point behind them and visit Sampdoria today, so Roma need a victory to be sure of that second automatic Champions League place.

Dzeko also has something to play for, as he’s one goal ahead of Dries Mertens in the Capocannoniere charts.

The Bosnian is supported by Mohamed Salah, Radja Nainggolan and Stephan El Shaarawy, who this week earned a recall to the Italy squad along with Emerson Palmieri.

Genoa secured their Serie A safety last week and can now relax, especially as the squad is decimated by various injuries.

Giovanni Simeone, Goran Pandev, Mauricio Pinilla, Mattia Perin, Luca Rigoni and Armando Izzo are unavailable, so Coach Ivan Juric gives the first start to Pietro Pellegri, who only turned 16 in March.

It’s not his absolute debut, because he’s had two very brief Serie A run-outs before, but it is fitting to see Pellegri start at the same age Totti made his top flight debut.

Totti was 16 years and six months when he came on during a 2-0 win at Brescia on March 28, 1993. That was 12 years before Pellegri was born.

Genoa have not beaten Roma at all since 2014, losing half their next 10 encounters, home and away. The most recent Grifone victory at the Stadio Olimpico was back in 1990.

This is the 100th meeting between the clubs and so far there are 46 Giallorossi wins, 21 draws and 32 Genoa successes.

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Strootman; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Dzeko

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Vermaelen, Jesus, Peres, Mario Rui, Grenier, Gerson, Paredes, Totti, Perotti

Genoa: Lamanna; Biraschi, Munoz, Gentiletti; Lazovic, Veloso, Cofie, Hiljemark, Laxalt; Palladino; Pellegri

Genoa bench: Rubinho, Zima, Burdisso, Ntcham, Cataldi, Beghetto, Morosini, Ninkovic

Ref: Tagliavento

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more