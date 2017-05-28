Milan capitulate in Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari beat Milan 2-1 with the last kick of the game after 19-year-old debutant goalkeeper Luca Crosta saved Carlos Bacca’s penalty.

It was the first time the Sardinians have beaten Milan since October 1998, ending a run of 20 defeats and six draws, home and away.

Joao Pedro opened the scoring on the counter and Bacca tried to equalise from the penalty spot, but it was parried by debutant shot-stopper Crosta.

Gianluca Lapadula did convert another penalty soon after, but Gabriel Paletta matched the Serie A record with his fifth red card of the season.

With the last kick of the game, Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a Joao Pedro free kick, but couldn’t stop Fabio Pisacane tapping in the rebound.

