Emerson: 'I came to Roma for Totti'

By Football Italia staff

Emerson Palmieri warned “it’s like a Final” for Roma against Genoa to get second place, but Francesco Totti “is one of the reasons I came here.”

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We fought so hard to reach this objective of the Champions League and must do everything to win today, because it’s like a Final for us,” the wing-back told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s 11 against 11 out there, it’s not an easy match at all and we’ve got to win.”

This is also the final match for captain and living legend Totti after 25 years at the club.

“Francesco is one of the reasons I came to Roma when I knew that I’d get the chance to play alongside him. Even in Brazil, he’s a player everyone admirers.

“Today is his final game, everyone in the team can feel the emotion and we want to make it the best possible day for him.”

