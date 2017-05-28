Baldissoni: 'Totti struggling to quit'

By Football Italia staff

Director Mauro Baldissoni concedes Francesco Totti “is struggling to give up his playing career and accept the idea, but the doors of Roma are always open.”

The captain makes his final appearance for the club in today’s game with Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico.

“He knows this is his last game for Roma, because his contract expires. This club renewed his contract twice as a player, we gave him a six-year contract as a director and there is no point trying to create controversy where there is none,” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

Totti has repeatedly refused to confirm or deny he will quit playing altogether, so could still go abroad or even to another Italian side.

“It is a tough step to go from player to director, we will be close to him and help him psychologically. It’s also tough for us who saw him make his debut to see him no longer on the pitch, but we hope to express all our affection to him.

“Totti will still be here, it’s not as if we are going to lock him away in a dusty office round the back. His contract is expiring, his contract as a director is about to start, we’ve known that for a while, so there was no need for any announcement or Press conference.

“It’s understandable he is struggling to give up his playing career and accept the idea, because he loves the game and enjoys himself on the field.

“If he was to continue playing, then that is his life and his decision. The doors of Roma will always be open for him.

“We hope the team will be focused today and get the result, because second place is very important. After that, there will be the opportunity to celebrate.”

