Montella: 'A positive season'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella believes Milan's season has been positive despite today's defeat to Cagliari.

The Rossoneri lost 2-1 in Sardinia, with Fabio Pisacane scoring at the death to give the Rossoblu victory on the final Serie A match day.

The result means the San Siro side finish the campaign in sixth and will play in the Europa League next year.

"We started badly, they had more rhythm," Montella said of the match against Massimo Rastelli's team.

"In the second half we did better, but then the final incident shaped the result.

"It wasn't a good match, I didn't enjoy it and I'm not happy to have lost."

Though disappointed with today's result, the former Fiorentina boss was more upbeat when discussing a season that has seen Milan win silverware and return to European competition.

"Other than today, it has been a very positive season. We have assessed many players, we have managed to get back into Europe and we have lifted a trophy.

"So it has been a positive season."

The 42-year-old added that talks are ongoing with director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli as to potential summer transfer business.

"I will give my assessment, I have continuing dialogue with Mirabelli. We have a very good relationship.

"We are looking at who we could possibly sell and who could come in."

One player who has been linked with a move away of late is goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma, but Montella stressed the Rossoneri are doing all they can to keep hold of their young prospect.

"He showed he hasn't gone on holiday and I hope that the situation can resolve itself as soon as possible.

"The club is doing incredible things to resolve the situation. It doesn't depend on me."

