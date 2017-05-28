De Rossi: 'Spalletti best for Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi hailed Francesco Totti, whose “career is not normal,” but warned “I doubt anyone will do better” than Luciano Spalletti at Roma.

The midfielder spoke to Sky Sport Italia after an emotional 3-2 victory over Genoa, which secured second place.

“There are people who are not normal. There are careers that are not normal. I saw a banner that said the real battle against modern football is to wear the same jersey for 25 years,” said De Rossi of Totti’s exit.

“I know how hard it is to be in a city and a club that divides everyone, but Totti managed to unite everybody. Nobody can argue with Totti.

“I saw and heard many people acting as if they were happy that Spalletti was leaving. I hope they’re still happy on May 28 next year. I sincerely doubt many Coaches can do better than him.

“Totti is for me above all a friend I will not see every day again.”

