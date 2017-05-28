Mertens: 'Pleasure to play for Sarri'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli's Dries Mertens says the Partenopei will win major honours if they continue playing as they have been.

Maurizio Sarri's team rounded off their Serie A campaign with a 4-2 win at Sampdoria, meaning they end the season with the League's best goal difference and highest goalscoring record.

Despite their fine points haul of 86, they had to settle for third place after Roma scored a late winner to beat Genoa - and with it, a Champions League play off at the start of next season.

However, the Belgian international believes Napoli are firmly on the right track.

"We have done very well," Mertens said after scoring in the victory at Marassi.

"We have picked up a lot of points in the second half of the season and next season that's how we need to start.

"I always play for the team, we did well today. This is what I signed a new contract for, because I want to win something and we will if we keep going like this.

"Today we saw that we are playing incredible football and doing everything the boss says.

"It will be difficult to win the Scudetto, but we need to keep going."

Mertens also heaped praise on Coach Sarri, who has just finished his second full season in charge at the San Paolo.

"It's my second year with Sarri who is a great Coach. It is a pleasure to play for him, hopefully we can continue with him and aim high.

"We got 86 points and scored a lot of goals. But at times we have made mistakes and we need to learn from that."

Mertens, who has 27 Serie A goals this season, will win the Capocanniere unless Inter's Mauro Icardi scores at least a hat-trick against Udinese this evening.

