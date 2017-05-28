Sarri delight with Napoli season

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri expressed his delight with Napoli's season despite ending the campaign in third place.

Despite today's 4-2 away win over Sampdoria, the Partenopei were denied automatic Champions League qualification by a late winner for Roma against Genoa.

However, the former Empoli boss is thrilled with his side's overall performance in 2016/17, which has seen Napoli reach the last 16 of the Champions League, score 94 Serie A goals, finish with a goal difference of +55 and record 86 points.

"We had a bit of a reflection in October," Sarri commented post-match at Marassi.

"But we have been extraordinary, the team have given everything.

"I give my team a very high mark for the year. We are talking about a group that has reached important objectives. I am very happy."

Sarri admitted that although Napoli do not have regrets, they struggled initially after losing forward Arkadiusz Milik and defender Raul Albiol to injury.

"We don't have big regrets, we had a season in which we improved considerably in the second half.

"We had a month of struggle when we lost Milik and Albiol. We are pleased with what we are doing because we have the feeling we are continuing to grow in terms of quality."

Despite the fact Roma's winner against Genoa only came in the dying minutes, the Partenopei boss added that he was never hopeful that the Giallorossi would slip up in the race for second place.

"Today there wasn't much hope of coming second, but the team went out there determined.

"I didn't believe much, it was clear Roma would bombard a team that was already safe. I never hoped much for a slip up."

The 58-year-old finished by saying it would be a difficult task to improve his team over the summer.

"We have a team of great quality, I don't think it's easy to improve a team that got 48 points in the second half of the season. It could be hard and very expensive.

"I'm happy. I have seen them grow and they have a strong mentality and shape."

