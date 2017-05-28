NEWS
Sunday May 28 2017
Buffon: 'We grew up together'
By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon has written a moving tribute to Francesco Totti after the Roma hero played his final match for the Giallorossi.

The 40-year-old forward, who has only ever played for Roma, came off the bench against Genoa and helped his side record the win they needed to guarantee automatic Champions League qualification.

And Buffon, who won the World Cup as Totti's Italy teammate in 2006 and faced him for many years with both Juventus and Parma, took to social media to issue some heartfelt words.

"We grew up together," the goalkeeper, who himself turns 40 next year, wrote on Instagram.

"We faced each other as rivals. We have celebrated and cried together.

"Have a good life, Francesco - whatever your path is and whatever your next challenge will be."

