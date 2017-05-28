Emerson Palmieri torn ACL

By Football Italia staff

Roma confirmed Emerson Palmieri has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo surgery tomorrow.

The left-back fell awkwardly and seemed to hyper-extend his left leg during today’s 3-2 Serie A victory over Genoa.

He immediately realised the gravity of the situation and was stretchered off in agony.

“Emerson has undergone initial assessment that have revealed the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” confirmed a club statement.

“On Monday the full-back will undergo arthroscopic surgery and reconstruction of the ligament.”

It is a particularly heavy blow, as Emerson had just received his first call-up to play for Italy.

A torn ACL usually requires four to six months out.

