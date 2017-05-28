Pescara held by 10-man Viola

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina fought back from 2-0 down to draw with already-relegated Pescara after Federico Chiesa’s dismissal.

The Viola waved goodbye to Coach Paulo Sousa and Gonzalo Rodriguez at the Stadio Franchi.

It was a surprising first half in Tuscany, as Pescara took a commanding lead through Gianluca Caprari and then Chiesa received two yellow cards in quick succession.

Jean-Christophe Bahebeck doubled the Delfini’s lead, but Riccardo Saponara and a Matias Vecino scorcher completed the comeback.

