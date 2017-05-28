Another Toro eight-goal thriller

By Football Italia staff

Torino ended the campaign with a flourish of entertainment, an eight-goal thriller with Gregoire Defrel’s hat-trick for Sassuolo.

They finished the season the way they experienced it throughout – with prolific attacks and leaky defences.

Andrea Belotti broke his drought to reach 26 Serie A goals, third in the Capocannoniere charts behind Edin Dzeko and Dries Mertens.

Lucas Boye got his debut Serie A strike, while Lorenzo De Silvestri hadn’t found the net in a year.

Defrel was the star with a hat-trick, even though he still ended up on the losing side.

Click here for a full match report.

Or see how it all unfolded on the Liveblog.

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more