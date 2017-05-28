Torino ended the campaign with a flourish of entertainment, an eight-goal thriller with Gregoire Defrel’s hat-trick for Sassuolo.
They finished the season the way they experienced it throughout – with prolific attacks and leaky defences.
Andrea Belotti broke his drought to reach 26 Serie A goals, third in the Capocannoniere charts behind Edin Dzeko and Dries Mertens.
Lucas Boye got his debut Serie A strike, while Lorenzo De Silvestri hadn’t found the net in a year.
Defrel was the star with a hat-trick, even though he still ended up on the losing side.
